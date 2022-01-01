Katie Holmes's daughter Suri Cruise performed song for Alone Together

Katie Holmes tapped her "very talented" daughter Suri Cruise to perform a song for her new movie.

In an interview for Yahoo Entertainment to promote Alone Together, the former Dawson's Creek actress confirmed that her 16-year-old, whom she shares with ex-husband Tom Cruise, sings the cover of Blue Moon that plays during the opening credits.

"I always want the highest level of talent. So, I asked her! She's very, very talented. She said she would do it and she recorded it, and I let her do her thing," said Katie. "That's the way I direct in general. It's like, 'This is what I think we all want - go do your thing.'"

The 43-year-old went on to share that Suri also sang in (her movie) Rare Objects, but she isn't planning on a pursuing a career in the entertainment industry just yet.

"Other than that, she's a 16-year-old kid doing high school," she laughed.

Katie wrote, directed, and stars in Alone Together, which centres around two strangers who share an Airbnb in New York City during the Covid-19 lockdown.

The romantic drama, also featuring Jim Sturgess, Melissa Leo, and Zosia Mamet, is now showing in U.S. cinemas.