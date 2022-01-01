Laura Linney receives Hollywood Walk of Fame star

After a career spanning thirty years, Laura Linney has finally received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.



Actress Holland Taylor, who Laura starred alongside in 1998's The Truman Show, and Ozark showrunner Chris Mundy presented her with the accolade on Monday.



Explaining that the achievement “sort of hits you in so many different ways”, Laura said of receiving the star: “There is the emotional thrill of it to realise that you’re a part of this history amongst people you have idolised your whole life, that your name is there, that it’s gonna be there for a while, that my son and my family can come see it. It’s very, very exciting.”



She added that although she is still in shock, she thinks “as time goes on, it will sink in a little bit more”.



Laura, 58, began her career in 1992, and has gone on to win four Emmys and two Golden Globes. She's also been nominated for an Oscar three times and a BAFTA.



In recent years she has found a new fan base after starring alongside Jason Bateman in hit Neflix drama Ozark.



Reflecting on the show, she told Fox News: “I was very lucky, I just landed in one of the greatest situations of all time.



“Ozark was just a joy from beginning to end… it was really just a once in a lifetime experience.”



During production for Ozark’s recent final season, Laura made her directorial debut with an episode of the show.