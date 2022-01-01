Cult favourite ‘Human Traffic’ gets re-release on Apple TV amid sequel plans

Cult favourite ‘Human Traffic’ is getting a re-release on Apple TV amid plans for a sequel.



The 1999 drugs and clubbing flick starring John Simm, 52, and Danny Dyer, 44, as party boys, has been restored in 4K.



Written and directed by Justin Kerrigan, 49, ‘Human Traffic’ follows five twenty-something friends Jip (Simm), Moff (Dyer), Lulu (Lorraine Pilkington), Koop (Shaun Parkes) and Nina (Nicola Reynolds) and as they navigate the ecstasy-fuelled Cardiff club scene in the ’90s.



The 4K restoration from Vertigo Releasing will be available to buy digitally on Apple TV from August 1.



A sequel titled ‘Human Traffic: The Revolution’ was confirmed to be in the pipeline in 2019 but an official release date has yet to be announced.



In January 2021, Kerrigan – expected to direct the sequel – said the script was written and original cast members Dyer, Parkes and Reynolds would be making a comeback.



He told MixMag: “It’s time to make the film. We’ve got everything scripted and ready to go. I’ve got no shortage of actors, producers, art directors, musicians and special effects people that want to work on the film.



“The script that I’ve written I’d love to direct. I think it’s more relevant today than ever.



“The central themes are fear versus love, money versus love and control versus love.



“And it’s really all about the people coming together. And that’s why it was relevant for Brex-s*** and that’s why it’s relevant now (post-lockdown.)”



Dyer has hinted he would love to play Moff again and has tweeted he was “one of my favourite characters ever”.