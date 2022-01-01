Audrina Patridge details her breakup with Chris Pine in new memoir

Audrina Patridge has dished on her relationship and subsequent breakup with Chris Pine in her new memoir.

The Hills star recently released her autobiographical book Choices: To the Hills and Back Again.

In it, Audrina recounts her flirtations with Leonardo DiCaprio and Chace Crawford, as well as her relationship with 41-year-old Star Trek actor Chris.

On why their romance ended, Audrina wrote: “He didn’t like going out and being followed by the paparazzi - he was an introvert, and very focused on his acting… I loved to go out, and of course I was usually filming The Hills, so our lifestyles were complete opposites in that sense.”

Audrina, 37, explained that after meeting in April 2009 at the ShoWest Awards in Las Vegas, the couple spent time in Los Feliz or Silver Lake to avoid tabloid attention.

“With my filming schedule, and the fact that there was no way Chris would want to be on (The Hills), I just knew that after a couple months that I couldn’t date him,” Audrina continued. “My life was the TV show, and there weren’t enough hours in the day to do my job and find time to see him privately.”

After the breakup, Audrina said the pair talked and stayed in touch, though “it didn’t seem like our lives were lining up”.

Stressing that the split was amicable, she concluded: “He was truly one of the most normal people I’ve ever met in LA - and I mean that as the highest compliment.”