Ashley Judd met her rapist for 'restorative-justice conversation'

Ashley Judd has revealed that she once met up with her rapist to have a "restorative-justice conversation".

The Double Jeopardy actress revealed to grief expert David Kessler on his Healing with David Kessler podcast that she met up with the man who raped her in 1999 and they "ended up in rocking chairs sitting by a creek together".

The 54-year-old explained that she "didn't need his cooperation" or "for him to make amends" in order to heal because she had done her "grief work" but she wanted to hear his side of the story.

"I tried to find him, he surfaced really easily and to make a long story short, we ended up in rocking chairs sitting by a creek together," she recalled. "And I said, 'I'm very interested in hearing the story you've carried all these years.' And we had a restorative-justice conversation about that."

She went on to reveal that the man expressed "deep remorse" during their conversation.

"I wanted to share that story because there are many ways of healing from grief, and it's important to remind listeners that I didn't need anything from him and it was just gravy that he made his amends and expressed his deep remorse because healing from grief is an inside job. Or the journey with grief and trauma is an inside job," Judd said.

The actress has been very open about her experience with sexual abuse. She previously revealed that she has been raped three times, one of which resulted in a pregnancy that she terminated.