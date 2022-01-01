Candace Cameron Bure speaks out after JoJo Siwa labels her rude

Candace Cameron Bure has responded to JoJo Siwa calling her the “rudest” celebrity.

On Sunday, dancer JoJo posted a video on TikTok calling Fuller House star Candace the “rudest” celebrity she has ever met, with Candace deciding to call JoJo to talk it out.

In a video Cameron posted to Instagram, the actress detailed how she reacted to the 19-year-old’s viral TikTok.

“Honestly I was shocked when I saw the TikTok on Sunday and had no idea where it came from and so I immediately tried to reach out to her through a mutual friend,” the 46-year-old revealed, noting that her publicist reached out to JoJo’s manager and Candace direct messaged the younger star via social media.

The two ended up on a phone call, where JoJo admitted she had posted her comment because it was a “silly TikTok trend” to share her best and worst celebrity encounters, and “felt bad” about the situation.

JoJo told Candace that the actress had declined a photograph with her at the Fuller House premiere when she was 11 years old, then snapped pictures with other people.

“She goes, ‘I get it now as an adult when you’re on the red carpet and everything’s happening and you’re being pulled in different directions, but at that time I was 11,’ and I go, ‘I broke your 11-year-old heart.’… Ugh. I feel crummy. JoJo, I’m so sorry," Candace said to the camera.

Calling the phone chat a “great conversation”, Candace announced that it’s “all good on the JoJo front”.