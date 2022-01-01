Boyd Holbrook feeling the pressure of Indiana Jones role

Boyd Holbrook is a "little bit" nervous about how fans will react to 'Indiana Jones 5'.

The 40-year-old actor has been cast in the upcoming movie in an undisclosed role and is feeling the pressure of joining the long-running franchise.

Boyd told Variety at the premiere of the film 'Vengeance': "It's kind of like a childhood dream. And you could feel a little bit of that pressure, but I try not to go down those roads. I really just focus on the job at hand."

Harrison Ford is reposing his role as Indy in the movie and Boyd has been impressed by what he has seen from the 80-year-old star on set.

He said: "Harrison Ford is ripping and roaring. Age ain't nothing but a number to this man."

The new 'Indiana Jones' film will be released in 2023 and sees James Mangold take over as director from Steven Spielberg but Boyd is confident that Mangold's "precise" approach behind the camera will make the movie a success.

The actor explained: "We've got Jim Mangold directing the film, and the guy just can't make a bad movie. He is so precise in what he does."

Producer Frank Marshall recently promised fans that the new 'Indiana Jones' movie will be worth the wait following several delays due to the pandemic and production setbacks.

The 75-year-old producer said: "It's a great story, it's a great character, and I think you're going to be very happy with this movie. It's everything I think that everybody wants out of an 'Indiana Jones' movie."

Marshall explained that his main role on the project is to ensure that Mangold's vision is translated to the big screen.

He said: "It's really up to the creative forces that are behind this one, so I leave that to Jim Mangold. As a producer, I always look at my role in these movies as supporting the vision of the director."