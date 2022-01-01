Regé-Jean Page learned 'valuable' lessons as extra in Harry Potter

Regé-Jean Page learned "valuable" lessons while working as a background actor on one of the Harry Potter movies.

Soon after the British actor found fame as the Duke of Hastings on Netflix period drama Bridgerton in late 2020, Page hit headlines after fans spotted him in the background in the seventh film of the wizarding franchise, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday night, the host asked Page if he enjoyed working on the 2010 movie and he explained why he would recommend being an extra to all budding actors.

"Hugely," he replied. "I mean, the best thing about background acting, particularly on big movies like that and I recommend it to every actor out there - is essentially, no one pays attention to you in the background, so you get to be the best actor spy. I was like watching how these directors work with these actors, where Emma Watson hides her phones between takes... and this is the valuable stuff."

Page can be seen in the background as a guest at Bill Weasley's wedding to Fleur Delacour, who were played by Domhnall Gleeson and Clémence Poésy.

The Gray Man star then jokingly revealed where Watson hid her phone during the scene, adding, "It was under the tablecloths at the wedding, by the way."