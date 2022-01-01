Wanda Sykes and Jimmy Kimmel honour Norman Lear as he turns 100

Wanda Sykes and Jimmy Kimmel are among the celebrities who have honoured Norman Lear on his 100th birthday.

The legendary writer/producer, who was involved in making '70s sitcoms All in the Family, One Day at a Time, The Jeffersons, and Good Times, turned the milestone age on Wednesday.

Taking to Instagram, comedy star Wanda praised Norman's commitment to diversity.

"Happy Birthday Norman Lear, grateful for your indelible impact that continues to shape what we love about TV today," she wrote. "You made sure ALL OF US were reflected on those screens, at a time when it wasn't the norm, you blazed the trail and made a path for people like me. We all aspire to be build a legacy like yours. Thank you for continuing to inspire us and guide us. Happy 100! Here's to you."

In addition, late-night TV host Jimmy offered up a similar sentiment.

"Happy 100th birthday to (literally) my oldest friend @TheNormanLear. You are everything a man could hope to be and I am so lucky to know you. We demand another 100 years," he posted.

Elsewhere, Cary Elwes credited Norman for "creating the modern American sitcom" and producing his 1987 movie The Princess Bride, while The Facts of Life actress Kim Fields described the producer as an "amazing iconic legend".

And in an emotional post, Norman's long-time friend and colleague Rob Reiner revealed he was "overwhelmed" with "personal feelings".

"My father, who passed away 2 years ago, is being honored at the National Comedy Center in Jamestown, NY. In Vermont, celebrating with his family, my other father figure, Norman Lear turns 100. So grateful for these two guiding lights," he added.