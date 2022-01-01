Katie Holmes rules out Dawson's Creek reboot

Katie Holmes has shut down rumours of a Dawson's Creek reboot.



Following the revival of several '90s and early 2000s shows, such as Sex and the City, Will & Grace, Full House, and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, fans have asked whether the teen drama will be rebooted next.



However, in a new interview with Screen Rant, Katie - who played Joey Potter on the series between 1998 and 2003 - ruled out the idea.



"No," she laughed. "I'm so grateful for that experience. We've definitely talked about it over the years, but I feel like that show captured that time period and that time in all of our lives."



Katie went on to indicate that she had spoken to other members of the cast, which included James Van Der Beek, Joshua Jackson, and Michelle Williams, and they were all on the same page.



"I think it's great that you are nostalgic for it. So am I. But it's like, do we want to see them not at that age? I don't know. I don't think (so). We all decided we don't actually," the 43-year-old insisted.



Katie is currently promoting her new film, Alone Together.