Sydney Sweeney cannot afford an acting break

Sydney Sweeney has candidly revealed that she doesn't earn enough money to cover a six-month break from acting.

The 24-year-old has become the talk of Hollywood after recently landing two Emmy nominations for her roles in HBO shows Euphoria and The White Lotus.

Sydney's been acting since her teens, with notable roles in Sharp Objects and The Handmaid's Tale. However, she admitted in a chat with The Hollywood Reporter that even after all these years, she's still not flush with cash.

"If I wanted to take a six-month break, I don't have income to cover that," she stated. "I don't have someone supporting me, I don't have anyone I can turn to, to pay my bills or call for help."

When probed on her paychecks from HBO, she added: "They don't pay actors like they used to, and with streamers, you no longer get residuals. The established stars still get paid, but I have to give five per cent to my lawyer, 10 per cent to my agents, three per cent or something like that to my business manager. I have to pay my publicist every month, and that's more than my mortgage."

Revealing how her whole family moved to Los Angeles when she was 13 so she could pursue her dreams, Sydney said the reality was different and they ended up living in a one-room motel suite.

Because of the uncertainty over her bank balance, the star supplements her acting income with brand partnerships with the likes of Tory Burch and Miu Miu.

"If I just acted, I wouldn't be able to afford my life in L.A. I take deals because I have to," she shrugged.