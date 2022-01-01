Xochitl Gomez teases exciting future in the MCU for America Chavez

Xochitl Gomez claims there is a lot more to come from America Chavez in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).



The 16-year-old star made her debut as the character in the recent Marvel blockbuster 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' and is excited to see what the future holds for her alter ego.



Speaking to ComicBook.com: "I mean, I haven't got told anything yet.



"But obviously there's a lot more to America. I think we've only seen a brief introduction to America, and I'm very proud of how she's been received and that people love her and want to see more of her.



"And it just really warms my heart, because I feel like she's got lots of backstory that's just kind of waiting to be told, and she's got more to discover about herself and her powers."



America has a close relationship with Dr. Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Wong (Benedict Wong) and Xochitl revealed how the characters will take Chavez under their wing going forward.



She said: "It was fun just because you get to see these two people that don't... You would never pair these two people up, ever, and then you just see how much they kind of need one another.



"And it was also just with Benedict Wong's character, you get to see how these two kind of take her under their wing, especially going to Kamar-Taj at the end of the movie.



"We see her at Kamar-Taj and she's starting to learn mystic arts. And I think it's really important for her to have this kind of disciplined instructor in her life with Wong. Especially being on the run and being alone, you need someone to kind of be there for you and call home."