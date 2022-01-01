Hilaria Baldwin claims 'enemies' have attempted to 'destroy' Alec Baldwin

Hilaria Baldwin has suggested "enemies" have sought to "destroy" her husband Alec Baldwin's life.

The yoga instructor, who is currently expecting her seventh child with the 30 Rock actor, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a black-and-white photo of the couple cuddling in bed. In the accompanying caption, Hilaria reflected on some of the "darker" aspects of being married to a man in the public eye.

"The darker part is seeing behind the curtain at how some of this 'business' can function and the blows and sacrifices that someone in the public eye takes for speaking up for what they believe and for helping others," the 38-year-old wrote. "Enemies of these missions seek to destroy you, in order to delegitimize your voice and purpose. This is not a new tactic...it's as old as history...yet, how easy it is now more than ever to slander people and cherry-pick and piece together strands taken out of context, 'opinions', or complete fabrications. And how some people believe it or stay silent out of fear."

Alec and Hilaria have experienced a difficult couple of years. In December 2020, the entrepreneur faced allegations that she faked her Spanish accent and misled people about her nationality, while last October, the 64-year-old discharged a revolver used as a prop on the set of Rust, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.

Alec has consistently maintained his innocence and recently said he feels "very hopeful" that he won't be held criminally responsible for the fatal shooting.

And while Hilaria didn't explicitly refer to the incidents in her message, she praised her partner for his "humanity".

"Unfortunately, having experienced the dehumanization myself, (another old tactic to go after the spouse of your enemy)...leads us to the moments when we think: how much more can one body and one mind take before we crumple beneath the psychological torture?" she asked. "We know that you are carrying quite a load, using the privileged place of your public voice for good. Not everyone with your privilege chooses this path. And we know it's hard. So many love you, AB, we are here for you to lean on and feel safe."