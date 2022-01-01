Bob Odenkirk thanks fans for 'wave of goodwill' on first anniversary of heart attack

Bob Odenkirk has thanked fans for the outpouring of goodwill and warmth they have sent his way since his heart attack a year ago.

The Breaking Bad actor was rushed to hospital in Albuquerque, New Mexico after suffering a heart attack on the set of Better Call Saul on 27 July last year and returned to work on the show's final season that September.

On Wednesday, the 59-year-old marked the first anniversary of his health scare by extending his thanks to his fans.

"A Thank You to you, whoever you are. A year ago today I briefly flirted with 'quietus' and this elicited a wave of goodwill and warmth towards me," he wrote on Twitter. "I will forever feel unworthy of it. I will also always be appreciative and look to pass it on. Thank you. No reply necessary."

In a profile interview for The New York Times Magazine in February, Odenkirk opened up about the incident for the first time. He revealed that his heart stopped and he needed to undergo CPR and defibrillation before it got its "rhythm back".

At the hospital, doctors went in through a vein in his wrist "and blew up the little balloons and knocked out that plaque and left stents in two places".

Odenkirk, who had been diagnosed with arterial plaque build-up in 2018, spent a week in hospital recovering and told his social media followers a few days later that he was doing "great".