Kaley Cuoco credits new boyfriend with 'saving' her

Kaley Cuoco has praised her new boyfriend Tom Pelphrey for "saving" her "in all the ways".



The Big Bang Theory actress went Instagram official with the Ozark actor in May by sharing several cute selfies of the pair spending time together.



On Thursday, Kaley returned to the social media site to wish Tom a very happy 40th birthday.



"To the incredible man that saved me in all the ways... happy birthday, baby!" she gushed. "To know you, is to truly adore you ... the world lit up the day you were born I love you!! @tommypelphrey."



Previously, Kaley was married to tennis player Ryan Sweeting from 2013 until 2016, and to equestrian Karl Cook from 2018 until their split last September.



While the 36-year-old star has not yet publicly discussed her new relationship, Tom recently sent her a sweet message on Instagram to congratulate her on her Emmy Award nomination for Best Actress in a Comedy Series for her performance in The Flight Attendant.



"CONGRATULATIONS TO MY FAVORITE ACTRESS!!! Such beautiful, brave work. Beyond grateful to share this with you today...," he wrote.