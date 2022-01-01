Joey King believes every woman should shave their head 'at least once'

Joey King is adamant every woman should shave their hair off "at least once" in their life.

The actress has shaved her head three times in her career for roles in the films The Dark Knight Rises and Wish I Was Here as well as to portray Gypsy Rose Blanchard in the TV series The Act.

In an interview for the August 2022 issue of Allure magazine, Joey insisted she would "absolutely" shave her head again and encouraged others to consider trying it too.

"I think every woman should (shave their head) at least once in their life. I've never felt more free or more in tune with my beauty. I couldn't hide behind my hair," she said, adding that she felt liberated with her buzz cut. "A lot of people made fun of me when I had my head shaved. A lot of people said really mean things. But when I had short hair, I actually felt more confident; I felt very powerful. (Their words) slid off my back. People like to insert themselves in other people's business when it doesn't actually matter. Me having a shaved head for a project really upsets you that much? I'm doing fine."

Joey is currently promoting the action-comedy film Bullet Train, also starring Brad Pitt, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Brian Tyree Henry. The movie opens in cinemas on 5 August.