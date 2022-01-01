Olivia Wilde was stunned by Gemma Chan's 'otherworldly grace' while making Don't Worry Darling

Olivia Wilde was stunned by Gemma Chan's otherworldly grace and beauty when she directed her in Don't Worry Darling.

The hotly anticipated film hits cinemas in September after it premieres at the Venice Film Festival, and boasts an all-star cast, including Chris Pine, Florence Pugh, Harry Styles and even Olivia herself.

Set in 1950s America, it tells the story of young married couple Alice and Jack (Pugh and Styles) living in a seemingly perfect town, which is funded by the mysterious company Jack works for.

Gemma plays Shelley, the wife of cult-like leader Frank (Pine), who runs the secretive Victory Project, and as Alice starts to ask questions, their utopian life begins to come undone.

Explaining why she cast Gemma as Shelley, Olivia told Harper's Bazaar U.K., "For the role, I needed someone with an almost Cleopatra-like aura, exquisitely composed with a ferocity brewing underneath. I was stunned by Gemma's otherworldly grace, combined with her wicked sense of humour, which disarms you so you're capable of speaking to someone so intensely beautiful."

Don't Worry Darling is Olivia's second directorial effort after 2019's Booksmart.