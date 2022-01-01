Drew Barrymore addresses viral dancing in the rain video

Drew Barrymore has addressed the recent viral video showing her dancing in the rain.

The Never Been Kissed actress became a trending topic earlier this month after she posted a video of herself expressing pure joy at being out in the rain, with her yelling, "Whenever you can, go out into the rain, do not miss the opportunity!"

Speaking to People about the viral clip on Thursday, Drew said she "didn't have any preconceived notions about what would happen" when she released the video.

She told the outlet that the video was a way to express the importance of "living in the moment", adding, "I'm such a hippie that when I see the rain, I just think I want to go out in it and have a little baptism from Mother Nature and be free and not worried for a second."

The 47-year-old explained that the rain, which is an infrequent occurrence in Los Angeles, always reminds her to "let go" of her worries.

"I do worry and stress a lot. I'm also not a hippie (sometimes) and really a person who wants to have action and be a business person and get things done," she shared. "And with that comes a tremendous amount of pressure and stress...Rain is a signal for me to let go and stop overthinking everything."