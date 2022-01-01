Daisy Edgar-Jones is getting used to being recognised in the street

Daisy Edgar-Jones is getting used to being recognised in the street more now that people have stopped wearing face masks.

The English actress was catapulted to fame at the very start of the Covid-19 pandemic, when her series Normal People premiered in April 2020 and became one of the most talked-about shows on TV.

It was a unique time to find stardom as countries around the world were plunged into various lockdowns and red carpet and media events were cancelled. Mask-wearing also became mandatory, but as the post-pandemic world continues to emerge, Daisy is getting spotted more and more by fans.

Revealing she's still able to do normal things, the 24-year-old also acknowledged in a chat with Vogue Australia that she has become increasingly aware of the sharp glare of fame.

"But maybe that is because we're more out now, and we're not wearing masks," she mused. "Most of the interactions I've had are always really lovely. People are just really, really kind about the show. It's amazing to see the impact Normal People has that years later people still want to talk about it. That's wild to me."

Daisy is also making the leap to Hollywood film star, with her new movie Where the Crawdads Sing, in cinemas now.