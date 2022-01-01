Ryan Gosling calls Wolfman his 'bucket list' project

Ryan Gosling has labelled Wolfman as his "bucket list" movie.



The Notebook actor has been attached to the Universal horror film - set to be inspired by the classic 1941 werewolf flick - for several years, with Derek Cianfrance lined up to direct.



Speaking about the project in an interview for Collider, Ryan noted that he has always dreamed of playing Wolfman on the silver screen.



"I've always loved that character," he said. "He's just an all-time character, just has always been on a bucket list for me. So, I hope we can do it, but we got to get it right."



Ryan has previously collaborated with Derek on Blue Valentine and The Place Beyond the Pines.



And while a potential release date for the movie has not yet been announced, the star indicated that there may be an update soon.



"We're working on it. I just would do anything with Derek, but the idea of doing something like that just seems really exciting. It's new for both of us, but in some way, I feel like it's kind of the movie we've made already a few times, but in literal form," Ryan explained. "We've always kind of made the metaphorical version of it and it's sort of like the opportunity to really, to just make the literal version of what we've been hacking away at."