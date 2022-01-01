Amber Heard 'chose not to go after bigger divorce settlement' from Johnny Depp

Amber Heard walked away from a bigger divorce payout from Johnny Depp, unsealed court documents have revealed.



The Hollywood pair's marriage broke down in 2016, 15 months after they tied the knot.



The split has become increasingly ugly in the ensuing years, with Johnny, 59, and 36-year-old Amber fighting it out in court over a 2018 Washington Post op-ed she wrote calling herself "a public figure representing domestic abuse" in the wake of the divorce.



In June, a jury found in Johnny's favour in their defamation trial, and Amber was ordered to pay her former spouse more than $10 million (£8 million).



A mass of court documents relating to the case has been unsealed and the revelation that Amber declined to go after a bigger divorce payout is among the new information now available to view.



Her legal team advised that she could be paid half of the $33 million (£26.9 million) Johnny received for the fourth instalment of Pirates of the Caribbean because they were still married at the time.



Going against their guidance, she wrote she was being "amazingly true to (her) word, that this is not about the money" in an email sent to her lawyers. They ultimately reached a settlement of $7 million (£5.7 million).



A judge refused to let that evidence be admitted during the 2022 trial.



At its conclusion, the jury also found the Edward Scissorhands actor liable for defaming Amber with one statement made by his former lawyer and she was awarded $2 million (£1.6 million).



Amber subsequently filed an appeal and insisted she doesn't have the funds to cover the defamation settlement.



The Aquaman actress recently sold her Californian home, TMZ reports.