Dolph Lundgren responds to Sylvester Stallone's criticism of potential Rocky spin-off

Dolph Lundgren has responded to Sylvester Stallone's claims he is set to appear in a potential Rocky spin-off movie.

Over the weekend, Stallone took to Instagram to slam Rocky producer Irwin Winkler for allegedly developing a new project about Lundgren's character, Ivan Drago, without his knowledge.

Shortly after, the Swedish actor issued a statement on social media in which he insisted that the film had not been confirmed and that he had been in touch with Stallone.

"Just to set the record straight regarding a possible Drago spinoff," he wrote. "There's no approved script, no deals in place, no director and I was personally under the impression that my friend Sly Stallone was involved as a producer or even as an actor. There was a press leak last week which was unfortunate. In touch with Mr Balboa - just so all the fans can relax...There ya go."

Stallone launched the boxing franchise with 1976's Rocky, which he wrote and starred in. The franchise has since spawned five sequels and the Creed spin-off series, though the 76-year-old sold his rights to the Rocky screenplay to producers Winkler and the late Robert Chartoff, so he has no ownership stake in the film series.

In his post over the weekend, Stallone also blasted Lundgren over the spin-off news, writing, "By the way, I once had nothing but respect for Dolph but he NEVER told me about what was going on behind my back with the character I created for him !!! REAL FRIENDS Are more precious than gold."

Stallone has not yet replied to Lundgren's statement.