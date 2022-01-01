Dev Patel witnesses stabbing incident in Australia

Dev Patel reportedly witnessed a stabbing incident in Adelaide, Australia on Monday night.



The Slumdog Millionaire actor was filmed by a camera crew for 7News talking to police officers at the scene after a woman allegedly stabbed a man in the chest following a fight in central Adelaide.



According to South Australia Police, a 34-year-old woman was arrested and charged with aggravated assault causing harm. She was refused bail and appeared in Adelaide Magistrates Court on Tuesday.



"About 8.45pm on Monday 1 August, police were called to Gouger Street after reports of a man and woman fighting in the street. The couple continued fighting inside a nearby service station where witnesses attempted to break up the fight," their statement reads. "The woman then allegedly stabbed the man in the chest. A 32-year-old man from Glengowrie was treated at the scene by ambulance officers before being taken to the Royal Adelaide Hospital. His injuries are not considered life-threatening."



They added that it was "not a random incident" as the pair knew each other.



It's not known if the British actor was one of the eyewitnesses who tried to break up the fight.



The Oscar-nominated star is believed to be in Australia with his girlfriend Tilda Cobham-Hervey, who is from Adelaide, with some reports suggesting they have relocated from Los Angeles to her home country.



They began dating in 2016 after meeting on the set of the movie Hotel Mumbai, which was released in 2018.