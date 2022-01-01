Elon Musk gave himself and toddler son matching haircuts

- NEWS
Elon Musk gave himself and his son matching haircuts last year.
The billionaire took to Twitter on Monday to share a photo of himself and his two-year-old X Æ A-12 sporting shaved hairstyles.
In the caption, Musk wrote, "Thanksgiving last year after watching too many episodes of (TV series) Vikings."
When a Twitter follower asked if he had cut both his and X's hair, the 51-year-old responded, "Yeah."
Musk shares X with ex-partner Grimes. The singer-songwriter also documented the tot's first haircut in January 2021.
"Not sure this haircut went well but he's Viking now," she wrote alongside a snap of her trimming X's hair with scissors at the time.
Elon and Grimes welcomed X in May 2020 and are also parents to eight-month-old daughter Exa Dark Sideræl Musk.
The pair split in September 2021.