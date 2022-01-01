Brad Pitt shoots down retirement rumours

Brad Pitt has assured fans he's not retiring from Hollywood anytime soon.



In an interview for GQ published in June, the actor indicated that he considered himself to be in the "last semester or trimester" of his career, leading many outlets to report that he was gearing up to retire.



But at the premiere of his new film Bullet Train in Los Angeles on Monday night, Brad changed his tune.



"No, I mean... I really have to work on my phrasing. I was just saying, 'You know, I'm past middle age and I want to be specific about how I spend those last things however they may be,'" he stated to Deadline prior to the screening. "I've never been a five-year plan kind of guy. I'm just, (doing) whatever feels right for the day. I still operate that way."



Brad made a sartorial statement in a green suit and teal shirt on the red carpet. He was joined at the event by a number of his co-stars, including Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Brian Tyree Henry.



Directed by David Leitch, the action-packed comedy opens in U.S. cinemas on 5 August.