Tyler Perry paid Cicely Tyson $1 million for single day of work

Tyler Perry once paid Cicely Tyson $1 million (£800,000) for a single day of work.

In a new interview for AARP, the actor/ filmmaker discussed his friendship with the legendary actress and noted that he "took care" of her for many years.

"I've never said this publicly, but I took care of Ms Tyson for the last 15 years of her life. She was a proud woman, and the only reason I mention this is because she wrote it in her book," he explained. "This woman had done so many amazing things, but she wasn't well compensated for it. She made $6,000 for (1972 film) Sounder, you know?"

Tyler went on to share that he offered her a fortune to briefly appear in his 2007 drama-comedy Why Did I Get Married? as a way of conveying his gratitude to her.

"I wanted to make sure she knew that there were people who valued her. So, she did one day of work on my 2007 film Why Did I Get Married? I paid her a million dollars. I loved working with her. And it makes me feel great that I was in a position to give this incredible woman some security in her latter years," the 52-year-old continued.

Cicely, who received the U.S. Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2016, died at the age of 96 in January 2021.