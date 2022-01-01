Alexander Skarsgard and Judy Greer join cast of Eric Larue

Alexander Skarsgard and Judy Greer have joined the cast of Michael Shannon's directorial debut.



Skarsgard, 45, and Greer, 47, will star in 'Eric Larue', the film adaptation of Brett Neveu's play, according to Deadline.



Tracy Letts, Alison Pill, Kate Arrington, Paul Sparks, and Annie Parisse are also part of the ensemble cast for the film, which is currently in production in Wilmington, North Carolina.



The movie is based on Neveu's 2002 play of the same name and the playwright also wrote the screenplay.



It will follow the mother of a 17-year-old boy who shot and killed three of his classmates.



Shannon previously said: "'Eric Larue' has so much to say about our country, about the way we try (sometimes quite ineptly) to deal with the trauma of living here, which is so insidious because it does not present itself overtly in concrete terms most of the time. Like most great stories, Eric Larue plays at the macro and a micro level simultaneously. When I read the screenplay, I immediately knew I had to direct it. I saw it. I heard it. I could feel it. And I wanted to make sure that it received just the right touch in all its aspects, because at the end of the day, it is an extraordinarily delicate thing.



“I find it interesting to align with artists possessing the most vivid imaginations, the most stringent yet empathetic senses of morality, and the most passionate and rigorous disciplines to create worlds and stories that contribute to our experience and understanding of what it is to be a human being in this day and age and, particularly, this country."