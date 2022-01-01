Ioan Gruffudd obtains three-year restraining order against Alice Evans

Ioan Gruffudd has been granted a three-year restraining order against his estranged wife Alice Evans.



The actors, who share daughters Ella, 12, and Elsie, eight, announced their separation in January 2021, after more than 13 years of marriage, and he filed for divorce that March. Ever since, Alice has regularly updated her social media followers about the developments in their messy break-up.



On Tuesday, a judge in California signed off on a permanent restraining order which bans her from mentioning Gruffudd, his new girlfriend Bianca Wallace or sharing text messages between him and their children on social media.



The Welsh actor had previously been granted a temporary restraining order against Evans in February as he claimed he had been bombarded with messages and verbal threats from her.



The order was made permanent on Tuesday with harsher restrictions, reports The Daily Mail. He was present in court for the hearing but Evans was not.



In the new court documents, obtained by the publication, the 48-year-old demanded that Evans should not make any posts on social media "including but not limited to Instagram and Twitter accounts, disparaging or harassing (Gruffudd) or the other protected person (Wallace)."



He also requested Evans stop posting texts or other correspondence between him and their daughters on social media and not contact his employer or make derogatory statements about him to his employers.



Last month, Gruffudd filed for joint custody of their daughters and Evans responded by making a string of allegations about him and Wallace on Instagram along with texts allegedly between him and their eldest child.



Evans has not publicly responded to the restraining order news.