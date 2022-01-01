Chrissy Teigen pregnant

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are expanding their family.

The TV personality revealed in February that she was undergoing in vitro fertilisation (IVF) treatments in a bid to get pregnant, and on Wednesday, she announced that she is expecting.

"The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again. 1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way," she wrote alongside a mirror selfie in which she showcased her growing baby bump. "Every appointment I've said to myself, 'OK, if it's healthy today I'll announce,' but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I'm just too nervous still. I don't think I'll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I'm feeling hopeful and amazing. OK phew, it's been very hard keeping this in for so long!"

Following the happy news, Chrissy and John, 43, were inundated with congratulatory messages.

"Beautiful news," wrote Kate Hudson, while Kyle Richards posted: "So happy for all of you."

Chrissy, 36, and singer John are parents to daughter Luna, six, and four-year-old son Miles.

However, the star suffered a devastating stillbirth in September 2020, a few months after she announced she was pregnant with her third child, a boy they planned to name Jack.