Melanie Lynskey clarifies experience of body shaming on set of Coyote Ugly

Melanie Lynskey has clarified her comments about experiencing body shaming on the set of the 2000 film Coyote Ugly.

In an interview for The Hollywood Reporter, the New Zealand-born actress and her Yellowjackets co-stars Tawny Cypress, Juliette Lewis, and Christina Ricci discussed the ups and downs of pursuing a career in the entertainment business.

When the topic of Coyote Ugly came up in conversation, Melanie revealed that she had been "starving" herself while making the drama and that the costume designer gave her "really intense feedback" about her physicality.

But after the story began to hit headlines, the 45-year-old took to Twitter to explain that her comments referred to the first costume designer who worked on Coyote Ugly and not Marlene Stewart.

"The costume designer who initially worked on Coyote Ugly left for some reason, & a lovely kind woman named Marlene Stewart took over and she was AWESOME. The first person was mean, the person credited was not," she wrote. "And my answer was kind of a jumble - I had experiences with makeup artists offering to help my face look better but that did not happen on Coyote Ugly. The hair and makeup team were amazing and so kind and among the best I've ever worked with."

To conclude, Melanie apologised for any confusion caused.

"If I ever talk about a bad experience I've had I'm pretty careful about people not being able to identify who did those things as I am not in the business of publicly shaming people. I'll talk about my experience without including that," the star added.

In the interview, Melanie said that she was "as thin as (she) could possibly be" for her body shape but it was still not enough.

"That was already people putting a lot of Spanx on me in wardrobe fittings and being very disappointed when they saw me, the costume designer being like, 'Nobody told me there would be girls like you,'" she recalled.