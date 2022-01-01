Selena Gomez displays 'real stomach' in body-positive post

Selena Gomez has advocated for "real stomachs" in a new TikTok post.



The Only Murders in the Building actress took to the site on Wednesday to share a clip of her sitting on a boat while wearing a blue swimsuit from her La'Mariette collection.



Selena went on to lip sync along to an audio clip from YouTuber Tasha K, which begins with someone commenting, "Suck it in."



"I'm not sucking s**t in," she replied. "Real stomachs is coming the f**k back, OK?"



Selena captioned the TikTok, "Vaca self."



The clip has already racked up over two million likes.



Earlier this year, Selena promoted body positivity in a TikTok post.



"Honestly, I don't care about my weight because people b**ch about it anyway: 'You're too small.' 'You're too big.' 'That doesn't fit.' 'Meh meh meh meh,'" the 30-year-old sighed, before taking aim at her critics by adding: "B**ch, I am perfect the way I am. Moral of the story? Bye."