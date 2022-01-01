Jennifer Coolidge claims theatre producers wanted her to audition for Legally Blonde role

Jennifer Coolidge has claimed theatre producers in the U.K. wanted her to audition for the role she had already played onscreen in Legally Blonde.

While speaking to Variety for a new interview, The White Lotus star recalled being asked to try out for a 2011 stage production of the hit 2001 movie, in which she played manicurist Paulette Bonafonté.

"I said to my agent, 'What do you mean, audition?'" the actress recounted. "It's not a straight offer?"

Jennifer's agent reiterated the question and asked whether she would be willing to fly to London to audition for a part she had already played.

"My agent said, 'I think they just want to see if you can sing and dance.' Look, if I got up onstage and farted, and that's all I did, it would still be the lady from the movie!"

Over a decade later, Jennifer admitted that she's "still angry about this", and that the agent no longer represents her.

During the discussion, the 60-year-old also opened up about feeling undervalued in Hollywood, with a dry spell in work that ended after Legally Blonde was released.

"Ten years of my life of auditioning," she lamented. "None of it added up to a job. The fear is gone when you're so used to losing. There's some freedom in that."

But following the success of The White Lotus, Jennifer has noted a different perspective forming.

"I feel like the coach asked the other actors to let me dribble the ball more. Give the ball to Jennifer once in a while," she summarised. "I get to shoot now."