Shea Couleé joins Marvel Studios' Ironheart series

Drag queen Shea Couleé has been cast in Marvel Studios' Ironheart series.

The RuPaul's Drag Race star will join confirmed Ironheart actress Dominique Thorne in the Disney+ show, Deadline reports.

The show will follow Marvel character Riri Williams (portrayed by Thorne), the creator of the most advanced suit of armour since Iron Man. Shea's role in the series is currently unknown.

On Instagram, Shea expressed her excitement about kicking off her acting career.

"I'm trying to find the words to express the deep excitement I feel over this project," she wrote on Wednesday. "Acting was my first love before Drag. So it only seems fitting to end my Drag Race journey and begin my acting career in the biggest way I could imagine."

Shea continued, "Stepping into the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been like stepping into OZ. Ironheart is top to bottom going to be an absolutely STUNNING experience for the viewers, and I'm so humbled everyday that I get to work on set with some of the best and most dedicated artists in the industry.

"Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout my journey, and I look forward to sharing the exciting new chapter with you all."

Anthony Ramos and Alden Ehrenreich have also been confirmed for the series, with Chinaka Hodge tapped as head writer.