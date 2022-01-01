Christina Ricci wishes she could go back to the 1990s and correct her mistakes

Christina Ricci wishes she could redo the '90s because she regrets so many of her choices.

The 42-year-old actress made her movie debut as a child star in the 1990 movie Mermaids and followed it up with '90s classics such as Casper, The Addams Family, and Now and Then.

Despite her professional success in that decade, Ricci confessed to her Yellowjackets co-stars Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, and Tawny Cypress in a joint interview that she is filled with regret about her mistakes during that time of her life.

"This is very dark, but I would just like to go back to that age and do it over again and not make so many f**king mistakes. Honestly, I regret so much," she candidly admitted to The Hollywood Reporter. "I'd like to go back to 1996 and be like, 'All right... we had a practice run. It went OK, but it wasn't really as great as we wanted it to be. We're going to do this again.' People who are like, 'I have no regrets.' What f**king magic life did you live?"

Her co-stars agreed that they also have regrets, with Lewis confessing she was "very scary as a young teenage person".

New Zealand-born actress Lynskey suggested that people who claim to have no regrets are narcissists who are "lying to themselves" and Ricci replied, "Denial is the only way to get up that river."

The four actresses are gearing up to begin filming the second season of Yellowjackets.