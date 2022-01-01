Keanu Reeves to star in Devil in the White City series

Keanu Reeves will star in the eight-part series adaptation of The Devil in the White City.

Hulu officials announced on Thursday that the John Wick actor will front the limited series adaptation of Erik Larson's 2003 historical non-fiction book of the same name.

Telling the true story of architect Daniel H. Burnham, portrayed by Reeves, Devil in the White City will follow Burnham as he tries to make his mark on history with the 1893 Chicago World's Fair. Burnham's world collides with that of Dr. H. H. Holmes, soon to become America's first modern serial killer and the man behind the notorious "murder castle" built in the fair's shadow.

The project marks The Matrix star's first major U.S. TV role. He will also serve as an executive producer alongside Martin Scorsese, Rick Yorn, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Jennifer Davisson for Appian Way.

Along with executive producing, Sam Shaw will act as showrunner and adapt the book for the screen. Todd Field is attached to direct as well as executive produce.

DiCaprio first acquired the intellectual property rights to Devil in the White City in 2010 with plans to adapt the book as a feature film and star as Dr Holmes, Variety reports. Scorsese initially signed on to direct back in 2015 but eventually moved into an executive producer role.

Reeves was first reported to be in negotiations for the lead character in January.