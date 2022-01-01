The Russo Brothers expect The Gray Man spin-off will be 'more edgy'

The Russo Brothers have hinted the script for the upcoming The Gray Man spin-off will be "experimental".

Following the success of the action-thriller on Netflix, the filmmakers confirmed they would be returning for a sequel, along with co-writer Stephen McFeely.

The team is also developing a new spin-off film, and in an interview with Deadline, Joe Russo explained that the project will be written by Deadpool screenwriters Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese.

"Wernick and Reese will write the spinoff and we're going to do something a little more edgy and experimental with that," he said.

As for The Gray Man sequel, in which Ryan Gosling is to reprise the lead role of CIA assassin Sierra Six, Joe and his brother Anthony will look to the Mark Greaney novel for inspiration.

"Translating from one medium to another often requires interpretation, but we have an incredible amount of source material from an amazing offer. We'll draw on that for the sequel," the director continued.

A potential release date for the new films has not yet been announced.

However, Joe is thrilled to be collaborating with La La Land star Ryan again.

"He's very believable on screen as this kind of character. He has great body control," he praised. "An action movie requires an entirely different skillset than a dramatic role does, but this movie is, at its heart, a comedy, you know? I would put this in the category of Midnight Run or Lethal Weapon or Die Hard where action meets comedy."