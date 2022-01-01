Willow Smith breaks silence on her dad slapping Chris Rock

Willow Smith has addressed her dad, Will Smith, slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars for the first time.



In a new interview, Willow opened up about how the now-infamous Oscars outburst has affected their family.



During the 2022 Oscars ceremony in March, Will reacted to a joke that presenter Chris made about Will’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. After Chris compared Jada’s alopecia to the shaved hairstyle worn by movie character G.I. Jane, Will walked onstage on the Oscars live telecast and slapped the comedian.



Speaking to Billboard, Willow admitted that the media fallout didn’t “rock me as much as my own internal demons”.



The 21-year-old continued: “I see my whole family as being human, and I love and accept them for all their humanness. Because of the position that we’re in, our humanness sometimes isn’t accepted, and we’re expected to act in a way that isn’t conducive to a healthy human life and isn’t conducive to being honest.”