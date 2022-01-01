Peter Jackson claims Amazon ghosted him during Lord of the Rings TV development

Peter Jackson has said that Amazon Studio’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power creators ghosted him.

Speaking with Scott Feinberg on The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast, The Lord of the Rings trilogy director revealed that studio heads asked him to be involved with their LOTR-based series, before ceasing contact.

Peter directed the multi award-winning big screen adaptation of J. R. R. Tolkien’s The Lord Of The Rings books, followed by the three The Hobbit movies.

Amazon’s upcoming series is based in Tolkien’s iconic world, but not on any of his books.

When the studio asked if Peter wanted to be involved in the upcoming series, he recalled answering, “That’s an impossible question to answer without seeing a script.”

The director continued: “So they said, ‘As soon as we get the first couple scripts, we’ll send them to you.’ And the scripts never showed up. That’s the last thing I heard, which is fine. No complaints at all.”

Though Peter was never contacted again, he told Kim Masters on The Business podcast that he harbours no ill feelings toward the project.

“I’ll be watching it,” he said. “I’m not the sort of guy who wishes ill will. Filmmaking is hard enough. If somebody makes a good film or TV show, it’s something to celebrate. The one thing I am looking forward to is actually seeing it as a perfectly neutral viewer.”