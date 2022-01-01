New James Bond ‘has to be aged under 40 and taller than 5ft 10’

The new James Bond reportedly must be aged under 40 and taller than 5ft 10 inches.

It means the current front-runners to step into Daniel Craig’s shoes as the spy will be too old, with others too short.

A source told the Daily Star on Monday (08,08.22) Eon Productions want a “fresh faced” star given Craig filmed his farewell ‘No Time To Die’ aged 51.

They added bringing in an actor in their “late 30s” will allow him to stay in the role for at least a decade or potentially three films.

The source claims filming on the next movie may start in winter 2023, but Craig’s successor will not be be unveiled until next autumn at the earliest.

The Eon Productions under 40s casting “rule” means bookies’ and fan favourites such as Idris Elba, 49, Henry Cavill, 39, and Tom Hardy, 44, will be ruled out.

Regé-Jean Page, 34, Richard Madden, 36, and James Norton, 37, are now in pole position.

The alleged 5ft 10 height requirement also rules out Taron Egerton, John Boyega and Kit Harington.

Regé-Jean Page is well-known for his roles in the recent action thriller ‘The Gr?y M?n’ and the Regency drama ‘Bridgerton’.

He remarked to The Mirror ?bout being rumoured as the next Bond: “Ah, the B–word. I believe that if you do anything noteworthy ?s ? British person that= other people notice, then people will start talking ?bout it.

“I’m flattered to be included in the group of Brits that people have noticed, and that’s fairly norm?l.”

Another front-runner, Rich?rd Madden, is said to have previously given the Bond part an audition.

The 39-ye?r-old attended ? ‘Casino Royale’ try-out, according to the Daily Express.