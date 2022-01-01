Rosario Dawson insists she 'can't be trusted' with The Punisher revival news

Rosario Dawson has insisted that she "can't be trusted" after she seemingly confirmed that The Punisher is being revived.



The Sin City actress appeared during a panel at the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo (C2E2) over the weekend and let slip that The Punisher, which starred Jon Bernthal, was "happening again".



After her comments made headlines, Rosario took to Twitter on Monday morning to insist that she got her information from an unverified source and that it isn't official.



"I can't be trusted...!" she began. "Getting intel from fans during signings is iffy apparently. My bad. I get excited. Confirmation is key when you're told what you want to hear..."



Rosario appeared as Claire Temple in Netflix's Marvel TV shows Daredevil, Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, Iron Fist, and The Defenders between 2015 and 2018. They were cancelled as Marvel's parent company Disney prepared its own streaming service, Disney+, in 2019.



The only Netflix Marvel show she didn't appear on was The Punisher, and Rosario expressed her excitement at possibly getting another chance to feature in the series thanks to the revival.



"(I) found out... that it was happening again, so I feel like it's my second chance," she said. "This is the only one of the shows that I wasn't in, and I love Jon Bernthal, so let's all make it happen collectively, guys."



At San Diego Comic-Con last month, Marvel boss Kevin Feige confirmed Daredevil was being revived for Disney+ with Charlie Cox in the lead role once again. None of the other Netflix series was confirmed for revivals or reboots.