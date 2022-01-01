Alec Baldwin calls on fans to send 'support and love' to Anne Heche following fiery crash

Alec Baldwin has called on his fans to send "support and love" to Anne Heche following her fiery car accident.



The Donnie Brasco actress crashed into a home in Mar Vista, Los Angeles over the weekend, causing a fire at the property. She is being treated for her burns in the hospital and is in a "stable condition".



After the news broke, Baldwin, who worked with Heche on the '90s thriller The Juror and the 2004 Broadway play Twentieth Century, posted a video in which he send his love to the "amazingly talented" actress.



"Hey, I just want to send out my best wishes and all my love to Anne Heche," he said. "There's not a lot of women I've worked with that are brave in the way that Anne is brave.



"I love you, Anne, I love you and I think you are such a talented person. I hope everything is OK, I hope you come through this. My heart goes out to you. I'm sorry you had this tragic thing happen to you, and I'm sending you all my love. Everyone join me please in sending their support and love to the wonderful Anne Heche."



Baldwin received backlash from several Instagram users in the comments, with one insisting Heche "put lives in danger".



Following the incident, a GoFundMe campaign was set up to help Lynne Mishele, who was living in the home that caught fire following the crash. It has so far raised more than $54,000 (£45,000).



"Lynne and her family very narrowly escaped physical harm, and for that we are very, very grateful," the campaign organisers wrote. "The home, however, was completely burned - with 59 firefighters taking 65 minutes to extinguish the flames - and immediately red-tagged by the LAFD, necessitating that Lynne leave the place she loves... With firefighters' help, she was able to pull a few damaged sentimental belongings from the wreckage. Everything else is gone."