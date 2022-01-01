NEWS Bridgerton leads TV Choice Awards with three nominations Newsdesk Share with :





In another great year for TV, racy Regency drama Bridgerton once again receives three nominations, and the Netflix sensation that took the internet by storm, Squid Game, makes its first appearance in the Best New Drama category.



Will long-standing winner This Morning scoop Best Daytime Show for the seventh year running, or will The Chase break their streak? Our new category, Best Comedy Performance, celebrates the talent bringing laughter to our screens, with nominees including Ricky Gervais for his performance in After Life and Siobhán McSweeney in Derry Girls.



Ben Whishaw is nominated for Best Actor in recognition of his outstanding performance in comedy-drama This Is Going To Hurt, and Jodie Comer makes our shortlist for the fourth year running for Killing Eve.

Coronation Street is up against EastEnders, Emmerdale and Neighbours – but who will take the accolade for Best Soap?



Jon Peake, Editor of TVChoice magazine commented: ‘It’s a real thrill to see such a diverse range of talent among the nominations this year, as well as some established favourites. But as to who’ll triumph on the night – let’s wait and see!’



Hosting this year’s awards is comedian Jo Brand, who said: ‘I am, as always, really looking forward to the great evening of The TV Choice Awards 2022. It’s always a lively event, and yes, that is a euphemism!’



2021’s TV Choice Awards saw Line Of Duty score a hat trick, scooping Best Drama Series and recognising Martin Compston and Vicky McClure as Best Actor and Best Actress. Coronation Street took Best Soap, Best Soap Actress and Best Soap Actor. While Netflix smash Bridgerton took home Best New Drama.





TV Choice Awards 2022 – Full Shortlist Nominations



BEST DRAMA SERIES

All Creatures Great And Small, Channel 5 Bridgerton, Netflix

Death In Paradise, BBC1

Outlander, StarzPlay



BEST FAMILY DRAMA

Around The World In 80 Days, BBC1 Call The Midwife, BBC1

Casualty, BBC1

Doctor Who, BBC1



BEST NEW DRAMA

Heartstopper, Netflix

The Larkins, ITV

Squid Game, Netflix

This Is Going To Hurt, BBC1



BEST ENTERTAINMENT SHOW

The 1% Club, ITV

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, ITV Gogglebox/Celebrity Gogglebox, Channel 4 The Graham Norton Show, BBC1



BEST REALITY SHOW

Freeze The Fear With Wim Hof, BBC1

I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!, ITV Love Island, ITV2

Pilgrimage: The Road To The Scottish Isles, BBC2



BEST COMEDY PERFORMANCE

Brenda Blethyn, Kate & Koji, ITV

Ricky Gervais, After Life, Netflix

Lee Mack, Not Going Out, BBC1

Siobhán McSweeney, Derry Girls, Channel 4



BEST TALENT SHOW

Britain’s Got Talent, ITV

The Great British Bake Off/Bake Off: The Professionals/The Great Celebrity Bake Off For Stand Up To Cancer/Junior Bake Off, Channel 4 The Masked Singer, ITV

Strictly Come Dancing, BBC1



BEST LIFESTYLE SHOW

Antiques Roadshow, BBC1

DIY SOS: The Big Build, BBC1

Holidaying With Jane McDonald, Channel 5 Long Lost Family/ Long Lost Family: Born Without Trace, ITV



BEST DAYTIME SHOW

The Chase, ITV

Pointless/ Pointless Celebrities, BBC1 Steph’s Packed Lunch, Channel 4 This Morning, ITV



BEST ACTOR

Jonathan Bailey, Bridgerton, Netflix

Daniel Laurie, Call The Midwife, BBC1 Cillian Murphy, Peaky Blinders, BBC1

Ben Whishaw, This Is Going To Hurt, BBC1



BEST ACTRESS

Jenny Agutter, Call The Midwife, BBC1 Simone Ashley, Bridgerton, Netflix

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve, BBC1/BBC iPlayer Nicola Walker, The Split, BBC1



BEST FACTUAL SHOW

24 Hours In A&E, Channel 4

Bradley & Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad, ITV

The Repair Shop, BBC1

This Week On The Farm/Springtime On The Farm/Summer On The Farm/Winter On The Farm, Channel 5



BEST FOOD SHOW

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted, National Geographic The Hairy Bikers Go North, BBC2

James Martin’s Saturday Morning, ITV

Sunday Brunch, Channel 4



BEST SOAP

Coronation Street, ITV EastEnders, BBC1 Emmerdale, ITV Neighbours, Channel 5



BEST SOAP ACTOR

Max Bowden, Ben Mitchell, EastEnders, BBC1 Mark Charnock, Marlon Dingle, Emmerdale, ITV Danny Dyer, Mick Carter, EastEnders, BBC1

Alan Halsall, Tyrone Dobbs, Coronation Street, ITV



BEST SOAP ACTRESS

Kellie Bright, Linda Carter, EastEnders, BBC1

Sally Carman, Abi Webster, Coronation Street, ITV Paige Sandhu, Meena Jutla, Emmerdale, ITV Gillian Wright, Jean Slater, EastEnders, BBC1