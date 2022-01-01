Bridgerton leads TV Choice Awards with three nominations

In another great year for TV, racy Regency drama Bridgerton once again receives three nominations, and the Netflix sensation that took the internet by storm, Squid Game, makes its first appearance in the Best New Drama category.
Will long-standing winner This Morning scoop Best Daytime Show for the seventh year running, or will The Chase break their streak? Our new category, Best Comedy Performance, celebrates the talent bringing laughter to our screens, with nominees including Ricky Gervais for his performance in After Life and Siobhán McSweeney in Derry Girls.
Ben Whishaw is nominated for Best Actor in recognition of his outstanding performance in comedy-drama This Is Going To Hurt, and Jodie Comer makes our shortlist for the fourth year running for Killing Eve.
Coronation Street is up against EastEnders, Emmerdale and Neighbours – but who will take the accolade for Best Soap?
Jon Peake, Editor of TVChoice magazine commented: ‘It’s a real thrill to see such a diverse range of talent among the nominations this year, as well as some established favourites. But as to who’ll triumph on the night – let’s wait and see!’
Hosting this year’s awards is comedian Jo Brand, who said: ‘I am, as always, really looking forward to the great evening of The TV Choice Awards 2022. It’s always a lively event, and yes, that is a euphemism!’
2021’s TV Choice Awards saw Line Of Duty score a hat trick, scooping Best Drama Series and recognising Martin Compston and Vicky McClure as Best Actor and Best Actress. Coronation Street took Best Soap, Best Soap Actress and Best Soap Actor. While Netflix smash Bridgerton took home Best New Drama.
TV Choice Awards 2022 – Full Shortlist Nominations
BEST DRAMA SERIES
All Creatures Great And Small, Channel 5 Bridgerton, Netflix
Death In Paradise, BBC1
Outlander, StarzPlay
BEST FAMILY DRAMA
Around The World In 80 Days, BBC1 Call The Midwife, BBC1
Casualty, BBC1
Doctor Who, BBC1
BEST NEW DRAMA
Heartstopper, Netflix
The Larkins, ITV
Squid Game, Netflix
This Is Going To Hurt, BBC1
BEST ENTERTAINMENT SHOW
The 1% Club, ITV
Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, ITV Gogglebox/Celebrity Gogglebox, Channel 4 The Graham Norton Show, BBC1
BEST REALITY SHOW
Freeze The Fear With Wim Hof, BBC1
I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!, ITV Love Island, ITV2
Pilgrimage: The Road To The Scottish Isles, BBC2
BEST COMEDY PERFORMANCE
Brenda Blethyn, Kate & Koji, ITV
Ricky Gervais, After Life, Netflix
Lee Mack, Not Going Out, BBC1
Siobhán McSweeney, Derry Girls, Channel 4
BEST TALENT SHOW
Britain’s Got Talent, ITV
The Great British Bake Off/Bake Off: The Professionals/The Great Celebrity Bake Off For Stand Up To Cancer/Junior Bake Off, Channel 4 The Masked Singer, ITV
Strictly Come Dancing, BBC1
BEST LIFESTYLE SHOW
Antiques Roadshow, BBC1
DIY SOS: The Big Build, BBC1
Holidaying With Jane McDonald, Channel 5 Long Lost Family/ Long Lost Family: Born Without Trace, ITV
BEST DAYTIME SHOW
The Chase, ITV
Pointless/ Pointless Celebrities, BBC1 Steph’s Packed Lunch, Channel 4 This Morning, ITV
BEST ACTOR
Jonathan Bailey, Bridgerton, Netflix
Daniel Laurie, Call The Midwife, BBC1 Cillian Murphy, Peaky Blinders, BBC1
Ben Whishaw, This Is Going To Hurt, BBC1
BEST ACTRESS
Jenny Agutter, Call The Midwife, BBC1 Simone Ashley, Bridgerton, Netflix
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve, BBC1/BBC iPlayer Nicola Walker, The Split, BBC1
BEST FACTUAL SHOW
24 Hours In A&E, Channel 4
Bradley & Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad, ITV
The Repair Shop, BBC1
This Week On The Farm/Springtime On The Farm/Summer On The Farm/Winter On The Farm, Channel 5
BEST FOOD SHOW
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted, National Geographic The Hairy Bikers Go North, BBC2
James Martin’s Saturday Morning, ITV
Sunday Brunch, Channel 4
BEST SOAP
Coronation Street, ITV EastEnders, BBC1 Emmerdale, ITV Neighbours, Channel 5
BEST SOAP ACTOR
Max Bowden, Ben Mitchell, EastEnders, BBC1 Mark Charnock, Marlon Dingle, Emmerdale, ITV Danny Dyer, Mick Carter, EastEnders, BBC1
Alan Halsall, Tyrone Dobbs, Coronation Street, ITV
BEST SOAP ACTRESS
Kellie Bright, Linda Carter, EastEnders, BBC1
Sally Carman, Abi Webster, Coronation Street, ITV Paige Sandhu, Meena Jutla, Emmerdale, ITV Gillian Wright, Jean Slater, EastEnders, BBC1