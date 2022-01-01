Ashton Kutcher 'lucky to be alive' after battling rare health condition

Ashton Kutcher is "lucky to be alive" after battling a rare autoimmune disorder two years ago.

In a preview of his upcoming episode of Running Wild with Bear Grylls obtained by Access Hollywood, Ashton revealed that he was very sick with a form of vasculitis, an inflammation of the blood vessels, back in 2020.

"Like two years ago, I had this weird, super rare form of vasculitis, that like knocked out my vision, it knocked out my hearing, it knocked out like all my equilibrium," he shared. "It took me like a year to build it all back up."

Ashton insisted he is "lucky to be alive" after undergoing treatment.

"You don't really appreciate it until it's gone. Until you go, 'I don't know if I'm ever going to be able to see again, I don't know if I'm ever going to be able to hear again, I don't know if I'm ever going to be able to walk again,'" the 44-year-old continued.

Elsewhere in the clip, Ashton reflected on how the health scare has impacted his perspective.

The star shares seven-year-old daughter Wyatt and son Dimitri, five, with his wife Mila Kunis.

"The minute you start seeing your obstacles as things that are made for you, to give you what you need, then life starts to get fun, right? You start surfing on top of your problems instead of living underneath them," he mused, while Bear added: "What do they say in survival? Storms make you stronger. And I think he's living proof of that."

The Ranch star's episode of Running Wild with Bear Grylls is set to air on 8 August.