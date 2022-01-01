Antonio Banderas and Jonathan Rhys Meyers join Clean Up Crew

Antonio Banderas, Jonathan Rhys Meyers, and Melissa Leo have joined the cast of 'Clean Up Crew'.

Production recently wrapped in Ireland on the Yale Entertainment action-crime thriller, which is directed by Jon Keeyes.

The motion picture will be introduced at the Toronto Film Festival next month.

Yale’s Jordan Yale Levine and Jordan Beckerman said: "We’re excited to work with this legendary all-star cast on what will be an edge-of-your seat, action-packed film.

"We’re certain that Jon Keeyes will deliver a uniquely thrilling cinematic experience."

The movie will tell the story of a crime scene clean-up crew who find a briefcase full of money, which sees them go up against Banderas' mobster boss character.

One of Banderas' most notable roles was as the swashbuckling sword-fighter in the 1998 movie 'The Mask of Zorro' and the sequel 'The Legend of Zorro', and the actor recently revealed Quentin Tarantino approached him about making a 'Zorro' and 'Django Unchained' crossover movie.

Speaking in June, he said: "He talked to me, I think on the Oscar night (in 2020) when I was nominated for 'Pain and Glory'. We saw each other at one of those parties.

"He just came up to me and I was like, 'In your hands? Yeah, man!' Because Quentin just had that nature to do those types of movies and give them quality. Even if they are based on those types of B-movies of the 60s and 70s, he can take that material and do something really interesting.

"We've never worked together, but it would be great because of him, because of Jamie Foxx and because of (playing) Zorro again when he's a little bit older. It would be fantastic and funny and crazy."

But Banderas is uncertain about portraying Zorro in another film as his age means he would have to play the role differently.

He said: "I don't know. If I do Zorro again, I would actually be the character played by Anthony Hopkins in the first one. I'm gonna turn 62 this summer, so I don't know if I can play that character in the same way I used to."