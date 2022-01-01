Jason Blum wants to end Paranormal Activity after 'terrible' Next of Kin

Jason Blum wants to end the 'Paranormal Activity' franchise after last year's "terrible" movie.

The Blumhouse CEO has weighed in on the big screen horror series - which continued with 2021's 'Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin' - and while there are plans for a new instalment in 2023, the producer is keen to move on after that release.

As reported by Variety, he said at Locarno Film Festival: "It has been enough already. That last 'Paranormal Activity' movie was terrible.

“With ‘Halloween,’ we only had the rights to three movies, so we said: ‘Halloween Ends’!

"It ends for Blumhouse, at least. With other things, you just have this feeling it’s time to put them to bed.

"It would come back if some director I love, like Scott Derrickson, said: ‘I have a great idea for a 'Paranormal' Activity movie'. But it’s not something I want to do [at the moment].”

There is currently no set release date for 'Paranormal Activity: The Other Side' - set to be the eighth movie in the franchise - but Blum is ready to put the series on hiatus.

The first film launched in 2007 and became a huge hit, revitalised the found footage genre pioneered by the likes of 'The Blair Witch Project'.

Three annual sequels followed, with the franchise then continuing with 'Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones' in 2014, a 3D release - 'Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension' - the following year, and 'Next of Kin' which came to Paramount+ last year.

Meanwhile, Blum is currently focused on other projects including the upcoming 'Exorcist' trilogy, which will have filmmaker David Gordon Green at the helm.

Teasing the remake of the horror classic, he added: "We are getting ready to make it. Hopefully, we will do the same thing with ‘The Exorcist’ that we did with ‘Halloween’ – make it in a way that’s fresh and worth revisiting. And feels different enough so that people are happy we did it."