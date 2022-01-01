Anne Heche remains in coma four days after car crash

Anne Heche is still in a coma four days after her car crash on Friday.



The Six Days, Seven Nights star was involved in a high-speed car crash on Friday, wherein her Mini Clubman crashed into a home in Mar Vista, Los Angeles, causing a fire at the property. A representative initially said she was being treated for her burns in hospital but was in a stable condition.



However, a new rep for the actress revealed in a statement on Monday that she is in a critical condition and has been in a coma ever since the crash.



"Over the weekend a representative stated that Anne was in stable condition but that information was inaccurate. She has always remained in critical condition, slipping into a coma following the accident," a spokesperson told multiple outlets. "She has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention. She is currently being treated at the Grossman Burn Center."



Los Angeles Police Department officer Annie Hernandez confirmed to CNN on Monday that the 53-year-old is under investigation for misdemeanour DUI and hit and run. Investigators obtained a warrant to draw blood from Heche on the day of the incident and are still awaiting the results. Once the investigation is completed, the case will be referred to the LA City Attorney's office.



Video footage obtained by TMZ appears to show Heche's vehicle crashing into a garage in an apartment complex before reversing and driving off. That incident reportedly occurred shortly before the fiery crash.



Since the accident, Heche's fellow stars Alec Baldwin and Peter Facinelli have publicly shared their hopes for her recovery. As her 13 Minutes co-star, Facinelli wrote on his Instagram Stories, "Praying for you and your beautiful family."