Alice Evans risks violating Ioan Gruffudd's restraining order against her with new Instagram post

Alice Evans risked violating her estranged husband Ioan Gruffudd's restraining order against her with an Instagram post on Monday.

A judge granted Gruffudd's restraining order against Evans on 2 August, according to court documents obtained by the Daily Mail.

The Welsh actor had previously won a temporary restraining order against Evans in February, but the permanent order stands for three years and includes added protections.

In the court documents, Gruffudd requested that Evans should not make any posts on any social media account, "including but not limited to Instagram and Twitter accounts, disparaging or harassing (Gruffudd) or the other protected person", meaning his girlfriend Bianca Wallace. The order also prevents her from publicly sharing text messages or any other communication between him and their two children.

Despite this request, Evans took to Instagram on Monday to write, "I'm working out to try to calm myself down because I am being GASLIT. Freaking GASLIT.

"With my kids, with the places I usually go to. Everything. I can't leave the house without being photographed and told that I am fat and horrible whereas 'B' is so slim... I cannot deal for much longer."

Her post, which has since been deleted, refers to Wallace and therefore violates the terms of the order.

Evans and Gruffudd met on the set of 102 Dalmatians in 2000 and married seven years later. Gruffudd filed for divorce from Evans in March 2021 and recently filed for joint custody of their two daughters.