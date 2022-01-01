Lena Hall responds to Sean Bean's comments decrying intimacy coordinators

Lena Hall has responded to Sean Bean’s controversial comments about the need for intimacy coordinators on film and TV sets.



In an interview with the U.K.’s Times Magazine, the Game of Thrones actor claimed intimacy coordinators “spoil the spontaneity” of filming a sex scene by “drawing attention to things”.



When the interviewer pointed out that intimacy coordinators can help to protect castmembers from sexual misconduct, Sean referred to his Snowpiercer co-star Lena and responded: “I suppose it depends on the actress. This one (Lena) had a musical cabaret background, so she was up for anything.”



Following the comments, Lena took to Twitter to clarify her views.



“Just because I am in theater (not cabaret, but I do perform them every once in a while) does not mean that I am up for anything. Seriously does depend on the other actor, the scene we are about to do, the director, and whatever crew has to be in there to film it,” she wrote. “Sean is an awesome actor and made me feel not only comfortable but also like I had a true acting partner in those bizarre scenes. It was us against the world and we were gonna tell that story.”



Lena also noted that if she had any qualms about filming a scene she wouldn’t hesitate to call on an intimacy coordinator.



“If I feel comfortable with my scene partner and with others in the room then I won't need an intimacy coordinator. BUT if there is any part of me that is feeling weird, gross, overexposed etc... I will either challenge the necessity of the scene or I'll want an IC,” the 42-year-old added.