Jane Lynch to exit Broadway revival of Funny Girl early

Jane Lynch will bow out of the Broadway revival of Funny Girl at the end of the week.

The Glee star was originally scheduled to leave the production on 25 September but that date was later moved up to 4 September, and on Tuesday, producers of the musical announced that she will be leaving on 14 August.

"With my long-planned vacation on the books and then the Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremony in LA on Thursday, September 1, I will take my final curtain call on August 14," Lynch said in a statement, reports Deadline. "As I embark upon my last week in Funny Girl, my heart is filled with gratitude for this wildly talented company led by Beanie Feldstein and our wonderful audiences for keeping theater alive! I offer a special thanks to my current scene partner Julie Benko and will be back to see my friend Lea Michele light up the lights."

The role of Mrs Brice will be played by Lynch's standby Liz McCartney from 16 August until 4 September, before Tovah Feldshuh takes over the role alongside Lynch's former Glee co-star Michele as Fanny Brice on 6 September.

The production's original Fanny Brice, Feldstein, left the show on 31 July, much earlier than expected. Her standby Julie Benko is currently in the leading role full-time and will continue playing the character every Thursday during Michele's run.