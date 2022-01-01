Edgar Wright was convinced Aubrey Plaza had been cast in new Tomb Raider

Aubrey Plaza has revealed Edgar Wright believed she had been cast as the lead in a new Tomb Raider movie.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday night, the actress revealed that her Scott Pilgrim vs. The World director recently congratulated her on being tapped to play Lara Croft after seeing her cover interview for MovieMaker magazine.

"Yeah, so my friend Edgar Wright actually saw that (magazine cover) and texted me and said, 'Oh my God - you're the new Lara Croft? You're the new Tomb Raider?' And I was like, 'No Edgar. That's my movie Emily the Criminal.' And he genuinely thought I was cast as the new Tomb Raider," she shared.

Jimmy then held up the cover, which featured her in her upcoming crime drama Emily the Criminal, and a still of Angelina Jolie in Tomb Raider.

He pointed out that both actresses had their hair in ponytails and were wearing grey tops - but held very different accessories.

"That's not a gun holster. That's just a purse," he said, to which she laughed: "That's a purse, yeah."

While Jimmy insisted he "could see" Aubrey in the franchise, the star didn't seem so enthusiastic.

"I looked it up and they are actually casting this role right now and I was like, 'There you go. The new Tomb Raider. Whatever,'" the 38-year-old sighed.

The Tomb Raider video game series was first adapted into films, Lara Croft: Tomb Raider and Lara Croft: Tomb Raider - The Cradle of Life, in 2001 and 2003, with Angelina in the lead role.

Alicia Vikander took over the part for the 2018 movie Tomb Raider, and while a sequel had been in the works, it was reported last month that the project was no longer going ahead.

Emily the Criminal is set to be released in U.S. cinemas on 12 August.